Anti - Dengue Day To Be Observed Across Multan Division Tomorrow

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Fri 11th September 2020 | 11:50 AM

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Sep, 2020 ) :Commissioner Multan division, Javed Akhtar Mahmood directed to mark anti-dengue day September - 12 across the division.

The commissioner ordered to clean the offices and disposed off unnecessary things in offices stores properly and circular issued to all departments in this regard.

The presence of Head of the department would be mandatory at all public offices and cleanliness of the offices especially focal person would be nominated regarding dengue control.

The anti mosquito spray would be made at all offices Commissioner said and added that every one should play its role to control dengue instead of faring from it.

Meanwhile, Commissioner Javed Akhtar constituted two teams to monitor the performance of Water and Sanitation Agency (WASA).

The Assistant Commissioners city and Director Engineering WASA and water supply were included in the monitoring team.

The committee would devise report after conducting survey of WASA filtration plants and tube wells.

The committee would prepare report about cost of filtration plants, tube wells, staff duty and other matters.

Additional Deputy Commissioner Revenue and director recovery WASA would be the part of machinery audit team.

The committee would present report about condition of WASA machinery and staff deputed at machinery.

The committee would also submit report about cost on functioning of the machinery.

Both committees would be bound to submit report with Commissioner office within three days.

