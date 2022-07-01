Anti-dengue day to be observed on 2nd

(@FahadShabbir)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jul, 2022 ) :On the directions of the Punjab government, an anti-dengue day will be observed in the district on July 2.

In this regard, a seminar will be held at Metropolitan Corporation Hall.

Later on, an awareness walk will also be arranged.

Commissioner Zahid Hussain and Deputy Commissioner Suhail Ashraf will participate inthe seminar.

All departments will arrange awareness programmes in their offices and ensure cleanliness.