Anti-dengue Drive Continues

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 12, 2022 | 07:42 PM

Anti-dengue drive continues

The anti-dengue drive, initiated by the district administration, is under way and surveillance was being carried out at various points in the provincial capital

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Feb, 2022 ) :The anti-dengue drive, initiated by the district administration, is under way and surveillance was being carried out at various points in the provincial capital.

Assistant Commissioner Raiwind Adnan Rasheed Saturday visited Union Council (UC) 9, Qila Lachman Singh, where he inspected anti-dengue arrangements.

The assistant commissioner said that for making better arrangements to prevent dengue, it was necessary for the public to cooperate with the administration and field staff, adding that all departments were working in a coordinated manner to make the anti-dengue campaign a success.

He directed the teams to gear up pace of anti-dengue spray process in the area and instructed them to check under-construction plazas and commercial buildings.

