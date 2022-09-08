UrduPoint.com

Anti-dengue Drive Continues In City

Faizan Hashmi Published September 08, 2022 | 07:33 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Sep, 2022 ) :The district administration remained active for ensuring measures against dengue, here on Thursday.

Assistant Commissioner (Shalimar) Imran Asghar, along with deputy district health officer (DDHO) Wagha, visited DHA Phase-VI area to review the anti-dengue arrangements.

He inspected the in-door as well as out-door precautionary measures.

An FIR was also lodged against an under-construction building owner over violation of the standard operating procedures (SOPs) and presence of dengue larvae.

