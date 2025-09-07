Anti-dengue Drive Continues In Murree
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published September 07, 2025 | 05:30 PM
RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Sep, 2025) The anti-dengue campaign continues in Murree during which, health teams are actively working in the field to ensure anti-dengue measures.
On the directives of Deputy Commissioner Murree, Chief Executive Officer Health, Dr. Azhar Mahmood Abbasi, on Sunday visited Union Councils Dewal Border Area and Rawat, while the Deputy District Officer Health Murree inspected various areas of Union Councils Bun and Charhaan.
During the visits, they verified the teamwork for indoor and outdoor activities. More than 30 houses were checked for indoor and outdoor compliance.
In Kotli Sattian, a dengue refresher training was conducted under the supervision of Dr.
Ata-ur-Rehman. The Assistant Commissioner Kotli Sattian visited various areas of Tehsil Kotli Sattian regarding dengue prevention.
Moreover, the Rescue 1122 teams distributed kits for dengue prevention. Employees of the Suthra Punjab initiative are also continuing the anti-dengue campaign.
One case was registered for violating dengue SOPs, and three places were sealed.
In the last 24 hours, only one dengue patient was reported in District Murree. Health Department officials have appealed to citizens to strictly follow the Health Department’s SOPs to prevent dengue virus and to keep their surroundings clean and dry.
