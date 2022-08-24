Anti-dengue drive: Distt. admin organizes seminar, awareness walk

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Aug, 2022 ) :The anti-dengue campaign organized by the district administration has started here is in full swing.

A seminar and rally was organized at Raza Hall in connection with dengue week led by Director Local Government academy Mian Najeeb Aslam.

Additional Deputy Commissioner General Rizwan Nazeer and Assistant Commissioner Sadar Aamir Iftikhar were also present.

Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Health Dr Ali Mahdi gave briefing on dengue campaign.

Speaking on this occasion, Mian Najeeb Aslam said that the risk of breeding of dengue larvae has increased due to monsoon.

All the departments and civil society will have to fight battle against this disease.

ADCG Rizwan Nazeer said that keeping the environment dry and clean was only way in preventing this epidemic.

The district administration will take strict action against those who don't take preventive measures against dengue, he added.

CEO Health Dr Ali Mahdi said that all hospitals were providing the best dengue treatment facilities.

Civil society also actively participated in dengue awareness walk.