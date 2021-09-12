Anti-dengue drive goes on unabated

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Sep, 2021 ) :An anti-dengue drive, initiated by the district administration, is going on in full swing under which surveillance is being carried out at various points in the provincial capital.

Deputy Commissioner Lahore Umer Sher Chattah Sunday visited Defence Housing Authority (DHA) Phase-3, where he inspected anti-dengue arrangements. He also issued warning to a house owner over presence of dengue larvae on his premises. He inspected the attendance and performance of the anti-dengue squad, deputed on field duty in the area.

For making better arrangements to prevent dengue, it was necessary for the public to cooperate with the administration and field staff, he said and added that citizens should keep their houses clean and leave no place wet or with stagnant water.

All the departments were working in a coordinated manner to make the anti-dengue campaign a success. He directed the dengue teams deputed in the area to gear up pace of anti-dengue spray process.

Assistant Commissioner Shalimar Tehniyat Bukhari checked anti-dengue activities at Union Council-52 while Assistant Commissioner City Fizan Ahmed visited UC-94 to monitor in-door and out-door dengue surveillance.