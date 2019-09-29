UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Anti-dengue Drive: ICT Admin Lodged 34 FIRs, Sealed 5 Service Stations And 4 Junkyards

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 6 minutes ago Sun 29th September 2019 | 03:50 PM

Anti-dengue drive: ICT admin lodged 34 FIRs, sealed 5 service stations and 4 junkyards

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Sep, 2019 ) :Islamabad Capital Territory Administration (ICTA) in its ongoing anti-dengue drive, has lodged 34 First Information Reports (FIRs), besides sealing five service stations and four junkyards across the city for not complying with anti-dengue measures.

The city administration teams in collaboration with Islamabad Metropolitan Corporation and health department had been carried out strong surveillance at every nook and cranny to ensure anti-dengue measures, an official source in ICTA told APP here Sunday.

As per details, the Assistant Commissioner Koral sealed three tyre shops, four Junkyards and registered 10 FIRs against violators.

The Assistant Commissioner Shalimar during inspection at G-11 markets imposed fine Rs 30,000 to several shops against littering and lodged seven FIRs for providing possible places to dengue breeding.

The Assistant Commissioner Industrial Area reviewed the dengue prevention measures at petrol pumps, service stations and tyre shops operating in sector I-8 and I-9. Two service stations were sealed and 10 FIRs were registered in violation of section 144.

The Assistant Commissioner Saddar visited the areas of Tarnol, Golra and GT road and sealed three service stations and lodged seven FIRs for not complying anti-dengue measures.

All the petrol pumps, car wash outlets and tyre shops were given dengue related awareness from time to time and were warned strictly to comply with anti-dengue measures, the official said.

/395

Related Topics

Islamabad Petrol Dengue Fine Road Car Saddar Sunday Market From

Recent Stories

Ministry of Presidential Affairs mourns death of S ..

41 minutes ago

Abu Dhabi’s world class offerings showcased at M ..

41 minutes ago

Indonesia&#039;s quake death toll rises to 30, man ..

1 hour ago

UAE made significant improvements towards preparin ..

2 hours ago

WAM Feature: Abu Dhabi housemaid to make &#039;dre ..

2 hours ago

Al Dhafra region first ladies beach project 67% co ..

2 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.