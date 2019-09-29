Anti-dengue drive: ICT admin lodged 34 FIRs, sealed 5 service stations and 4 junkyards

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Sep, 2019 ) :Islamabad Capital Territory Administration (ICTA) in its ongoing anti-dengue drive, has lodged 34 First Information Reports (FIRs), besides sealing five service stations and four junkyards across the city for not complying with anti-dengue measures.

The city administration teams in collaboration with Islamabad Metropolitan Corporation and health department had been carried out strong surveillance at every nook and cranny to ensure anti-dengue measures, an official source in ICTA told APP here Sunday.

As per details, the Assistant Commissioner Koral sealed three tyre shops, four Junkyards and registered 10 FIRs against violators.

The Assistant Commissioner Shalimar during inspection at G-11 markets imposed fine Rs 30,000 to several shops against littering and lodged seven FIRs for providing possible places to dengue breeding.

The Assistant Commissioner Industrial Area reviewed the dengue prevention measures at petrol pumps, service stations and tyre shops operating in sector I-8 and I-9. Two service stations were sealed and 10 FIRs were registered in violation of section 144.

The Assistant Commissioner Saddar visited the areas of Tarnol, Golra and GT road and sealed three service stations and lodged seven FIRs for not complying anti-dengue measures.

All the petrol pumps, car wash outlets and tyre shops were given dengue related awareness from time to time and were warned strictly to comply with anti-dengue measures, the official said.

