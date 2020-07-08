UrduPoint.com
Anti-dengue Drive In Full Swing In City Lahore

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Wed 08th July 2020 | 12:40 AM

Anti-dengue drive in full swing in city Lahore

An anti-dengue drive initiated by the district administration was in full swing under which surveillance was being carried out at various points in the provincial capital

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jul, 2020 ) :An anti-dengue drive initiated by the district administration was in full swing under which surveillance was being carried out at various points in the provincial capital.

Additional Deputy Commissioner General Safdar Hussain Virk Tuesday visited Union Council (UC) 112 Saeed Pur, where he checked staff working in streets for indoor surveillance.

Meanwhile, Assistant Commissioner Model Town Zeeshan Nasirullah Ranjha visited UC 127 Model Town and Assistant Commissioner Cantt Marzia Saleem visited UC 56 Aziz Bhatti zone to review measures pertaining to dengue larva surveillance.

The officers also inspected the attendance and performance of the dengue staff deputedon field duty in the area. They also inquire about the staff performance and working fromthe residents of the area.

