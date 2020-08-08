UrduPoint.com
Anti Dengue Drive In Full Swing In Provincial Capital

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Sat 08th August 2020 | 05:50 PM

Anti dengue drive in full swing in provincial capital

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Aug, 2020 ) :Anti dengue drive initiated by the district administration is in full swing under which surveillance is being carried out in various parts of provincial capital.

Additional Deputy Commissioner General Safdar Hussain Virk on Saturday visited Union Council (UC)-126, where he checked field staff working in street for indoor surveillance. He checked the attendance and performance of dengue squad deputed on field duty in the area.

For making better arrangements to prevent dengue it is necessary for the public to cooperate with the administration and field staff, he said and added that prevailing weather is suitable for breeding of dengue larvae and there is a need to combat it on emergency basis.

Meanwhile, Raiwind Assistant Commissioner Adnan Rasheed visited Raiwind city and reviewed the measures pertaining to dengue larva surveillance. He also checked the presence of dengue larva in the houses and visited various houses to inquire the performance of dengue field team.

