Anti-dengue Drive In Sargodha

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published October 29, 2023 | 07:10 PM

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Oct, 2023) Chief Executive Officer Health Authority Sargodha Dr. Asad Aslam has said the Health Department is making all-out efforts to eliminate dengue larvae in the district.

Talking to APP here on Sunday, he said that anti-dengue campaigns were also being arranged to raise awareness among masses.

He said the outdoor and indoor teams of the Health Department were conducting surveillance of dengue larvae at all public places on a daily basis.

Larvicide was being carried out at the places where water was accumulated and anti-dengue spray was also being done so that the threat of dengue mosquito breeding could be completely eliminated, he added.

