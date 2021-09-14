Anti-dengue drive kicks off in Sukkur

An anti-dengue drive by the district administration kicked off at several areas of the district on Tuesday

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Sep, 2021 ) :An anti-dengue drive by the district administration kicked off at several areas of the district on Tuesday.

District Health Officer (DHO), Dr Jamil Ahmed Mahar visited Bagirji area where he inspected anti-dengue arrangements.

The DHO also checked attendance and performance of the anti-dengue squad, deputed in the area.

For making better arrangements to prevent dengue, it was necessary for the public to cooperate with the health department and field staff, he said and added that people should keep their houses clean and leave no place wet or with stagnant water.