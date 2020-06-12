Anti-dengue drive launched by district admin Lahore in full swing

(@FahadShabbir)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jun, 2020 ) :-:Anti-dengue drive launched by the district administration, is in full swing under which surveillance is being carried out at various points of the provincial capital.

Additional Deputy Commissioner General Safdar Hussain Virk Friday visited Union Council (UC) 09 Ravi Road where he checked the field staff working in streets for indoor surveillance.

He observed the attendance and performance of dengue squad deputed on field duty in the area.

For making better arrangements to prevent dengue, it was necessary for the public to cooperate with the administration and field staff, he said and addedthat citizens should keep their houses clean and leave no place wet or withstagnant water.