Anti-dengue Drive Launched In Gujrat
Faizan Hashmi Published September 10, 2025 | 03:40 PM
GUJRAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Sep, 2025) The district health authority has intensified anti-dengue measures under the supervision
of Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Health Dr Atta.
According to the health authority spokesperson, teams carried out larvicidal activities and awareness
campaigns in various rain-affected areas, including Ladies and Children Park Gujrat, Mohallah Sultanabad, Gulzar Madina Road, Mehmodabad, Kathala, Mari Khokhran, Chak Sada, Shadiwal, Kot Mojdein, and Gulyana.
Spraying and larvicidal medicines were applied to eliminate dengue larvae from stagnant water.
The CEO health urged citizens to keep water containers covered, ensure cleanliness, and immediately consult nearby hospitals in case of dengue symptoms to enable timely treatment.
