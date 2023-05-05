Anti-dengue drive monitoring underway

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th May, 2023 ) :The monitoring of anti-dengue surveillance drive is underway in the district, according to official sources.

District Programme Coordinator for Anti-Dengue Dr Zulqarnain visited various union councils on Friday and got specimens from stagnant water.

He checked different shops including tyre shops, scrap dealers and also cleared the hotspot through chemicals.

He directed the anti-dengue teams to perform duties vigilantly and clear all hotspot with chemicals.

Entomologist Zaheerul Hassan also accompanied him.