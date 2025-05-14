Anti-dengue Drive Tightened In ICT: CNG Station, Buildings Sealed, Several Arrested
Umer Jamshaid Published May 14, 2025 | 11:23 PM
The Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) administration on Wednesday launched a series of strict actions in response to the violation of dengue prevention guidelines
For this purpose, several people have been taken into custody and various premises have been sealed after mosquito larvae were found during inspections.
In the PWD area, action was taken against those violating anti-dengue standard operating procedures (SOPs). Assistant Commissioner (AC) Rural led the operation, during which a private restaurant was sealed for failing to comply with the regulations.
In another incident, AC Nilore sealed a CNG station and an under-construction building. Both locations were found to be breeding grounds for dengue mosquitoes. Officials confirmed that larvae were discovered during inspection visits, which triggered immediate action.
Meanwhile, AC Shalimar conducted inspections in the G-10 and F-10 sectors, resulting in the arrest of four individuals. The action was based on evidence of larvae growth at various sites.
In a similar move, AC Rural arrested one person after mosquito breeding was detected on the premises.
In this regard, Deputy Commissioner (DC) Islamabad, Irfan Nawaz Memon has instructed all officers to continue the crackdown without any leniency. He directed that any site or individual responsible for contributing to the spread of dengue should be dealt with according to the law, regardless of their status.
The capital administration has also announced that these inspections will be expanded across urban and rural zones to prevent the spread of the virus ahead of the monsoon season.
Officials have urged citizens to ensure cleanliness and eliminate standing water around their properties.
The operations are part of a citywide campaign to reduce the risk of dengue outbreaks. Health teams are inspecting both residential and commercial properties. Construction sites, CNG stations, restaurants, and homes are being monitored closely as they are often reported to have poor sanitation conditions or uncovered water sources.
According to the district administration, anyone found responsible for not taking preventive measures will face legal action, including arrests and sealing of properties. The administration emphasized that the goal of these actions is to reduce the chances of an outbreak rather than penalize people unnecessarily.
The anti-dengue teams have also been instructed to submit daily reports of their findings and actions taken. The reports are being used to identify high-risk zones and schedule follow-up inspections.
In the coming weeks, public awareness campaigns will also be launched alongside enforcement actions. Pamphlets, announcements, and media briefings are planned to inform the public about how to prevent mosquito breeding in homes and workplaces.
District officials have encouraged residents to report stagnant water and poorly maintained buildings in their neighborhoods. A helpline has been activated for this purpose, and the administration has promised quick response to all complaints.
