Anti-dengue drive to launch in Sukkur: DC

(@FahadShabbir)

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Aug, 2023 ) :Deputy Commissioner (DC) Sukkur, Dr Shahzad Thaheem on Thursday said that the district administration has ensured effective measures to control dengue while special teams under anti-dengue drive would inspect residential and commercial places and educate the citizens about the importance of sanitation, cleanliness and preventive measures against dengue.

While pressing over a meeting at his office here, the deputy commissioner directed the District Health Officer (DHO) and other departments concerned to expedite anti-dengue activities in their respective areas.

He instructed the departments to give special attention on anti-dengue activities particularly in all areas where dengue cases were being reported.