Anti-dengue Drive Under Way In City

Fri 20th August 2021 | 06:50 PM

Anti-dengue drive under way in City

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Aug, 2021 ) :An anti-dengue drive, initiated by the district administration, is in full swing under which surveillance is being carried out at various points in the provincial capital.

Assistant Commissioner City Fizan Ahmed Friday visited Union Council (UC) 81, where he checked staff working in streets for indoor dengue surveillance. He observed the attendance and performance of the anti-dengue squad deputed on field duty in the area. He also issued warning to house owners over presence of dengue larvae in their premises.

For making better arrangements to prevent dengue, it was necessary for the public to cooperate with the administration and field staff, he said and added that citizens should keep their houses clean and leave no place wet or with stagnant water. He directed the teams to gear up pace of anti-dengue spray process. All the departments were working in a coordinated manner to make the anti-dengue campaign a success.

