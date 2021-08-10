UrduPoint.com

Anti-dengue Drive Underway In City

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Aug, 2021 ) :An anti-dengue drive, initiated by the district administration, is being carried out at various points in the provincial capital currently.

Assistant Commissioner City Fizan Ahmed Tuesday visited union council (UC) 71, where he inspected the staff working in streets for indoor dengue surveillance. He checked the attendance and performance of the anti-dengue squad, deputed on field duty in the area. He also issued warning to house owners over presence of dengue larvae on their premises.

For making better arrangements to prevent dengue, it was necessary for the public to cooperate with the administration and field staff, he said and added that citizens should keep their houses clean and leave no place wet or with stagnant water.

He directed the teams to gear up pace of anti-dengue spray process.

All departments were working in a coordinated manner to make the anti-dengue campaign a success.

Meanwhile, a special inspection team under the supervision of AC City Fizan Ahmed inspected corona SOPs implementation at Anarkali Market and got arrested five persons for violating the corona SOPs.

