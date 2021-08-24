UrduPoint.com

Anti-dengue Drive Underway In City

Muhammad Irfan 13 minutes ago Tue 24th August 2021 | 06:10 PM

Anti-dengue drive underway in city

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Aug, 2021 ) :An anti-dengue drive initiated by the district administration is in full swing under which surveillance is being carried out at various points in the provincial capital.

Assistant Commissioner City Fizan Ahmed on Tuesday visited Union Council (UC) 10, where he checked staff working in streets for indoor dengue surveillance. He observed the attendance and performance of anti-dengue squad deputed on field duty in the area. He also issued warning to house owners over presence of dengue larva in their premises.

For making better arrangements to prevent dengue, it was necessary for the public to cooperate with the administration and field staff, he said and added that citizens should keep their houses clean and leave no place wet or with stagnant water.

All the departments were working in a coordinated manner to make the anti-dengue campaign a success.

Assistant Commissioner Cantt Zeeshan Ranjha visited Tajpura Filter Plant Society and AC Shalamar Tehniyat Bukhari visited UC-18 Noori Park to inspect anti-dengue activities in the area. The officers directed the dengue teams deputed in the area to gear up pace of anti-dengue spray process.

Meanwhile, Assistant Commissioner Cantt imposed fine of Rs 20,000 on Alfateh Super Store in Defence Housing Authority (DHA) for overcharging and inspected products quality and availability in the store.

Related Topics

Dengue Water Fine All Pace (Pakistan) Limited Housing

Recent Stories

Greater unity and collaboration needed to tackle g ..

Greater unity and collaboration needed to tackle global challenges, latest Expo ..

9 minutes ago
 PCB announces 2021-22 women’s cricket season

PCB announces 2021-22 women’s cricket season

26 minutes ago
 63,890 doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered in p ..

63,890 doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered in past 24 hours: MoHAP

39 minutes ago
 Pakistan successfully test launches Fatah-1: ISPR

Pakistan successfully test launches Fatah-1: ISPR

1 hour ago
 SEC reviews economic status indicator report for 1 ..

SEC reviews economic status indicator report for 1st half of 2021

1 hour ago
 Transparent Hands Team Reaches Tharparker

Transparent Hands Team Reaches Tharparker

1 hour ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.