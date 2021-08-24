Anti-dengue drive underway in city

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Aug, 2021 ) :An anti-dengue drive initiated by the district administration is in full swing under which surveillance is being carried out at various points in the provincial capital.

Assistant Commissioner City Fizan Ahmed on Tuesday visited Union Council (UC) 10, where he checked staff working in streets for indoor dengue surveillance. He observed the attendance and performance of anti-dengue squad deputed on field duty in the area. He also issued warning to house owners over presence of dengue larva in their premises.

For making better arrangements to prevent dengue, it was necessary for the public to cooperate with the administration and field staff, he said and added that citizens should keep their houses clean and leave no place wet or with stagnant water.

All the departments were working in a coordinated manner to make the anti-dengue campaign a success.

Assistant Commissioner Cantt Zeeshan Ranjha visited Tajpura Filter Plant Society and AC Shalamar Tehniyat Bukhari visited UC-18 Noori Park to inspect anti-dengue activities in the area. The officers directed the dengue teams deputed in the area to gear up pace of anti-dengue spray process.

Meanwhile, Assistant Commissioner Cantt imposed fine of Rs 20,000 on Alfateh Super Store in Defence Housing Authority (DHA) for overcharging and inspected products quality and availability in the store.