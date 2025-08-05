Anti-dengue Drive Underway In Gujrat
Sumaira FH Published August 05, 2025 | 08:03 PM
GUJRAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Aug, 2025) On the directives of the Deputy Commissioner of Gujrat, an intensified anti-dengue drive is currently underway across the district to curb the spread of the virus.
Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the District Health Authority, Dr. Syed Ata-ul-Munim, inspected the outdoor dengue surveillance team in Kotla Arab Ali Khan as part of the ongoing prevention and control efforts.
During the visit, the CEO also inspected a graveyard, nursery, and junkyard located on Daulat Nagar Road.
He issued strict instructions to the concerned owners to ensure immediate cleanliness and conduct anti-dengue spray.
Dr. Ata-ul-Munim directed the surveillance teams to inspect all high-risk areas (hotspots) on a daily basis. He also reviewed the teams’ online visit reports and expressed satisfaction with the implementation of field activities.
The District Health Authority reiterated its commitment to eliminating dengue and ensuring a safe and healthy environment for the public.
