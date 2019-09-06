UrduPoint.com
Anti Dengue Efforts Continue To Eliminate Dengue Virus

Anti dengue efforts continue to eliminate dengue virus

The Health department was making all out efforts to eliminate dengue virus from the district and cooperation of masses was needed in this regard

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Sep, 2019 ) :The Health department was making all out efforts to eliminate dengue virus from the district and cooperation of masses was needed in this regard.

Talking to media persons here Friday, focal person for dengue Dr Tariq Hassan said that suspected dengue patients were registered in different hospitals of the district.

He said that dengue symptoms were detected in only two patients and they have been provided complete treatment while both the patients have been recovered.

He said that anti dengue teams were vigilant to handle any emergency situation in the area, adding that surveillance teams were also striving hard to eliminate dengue vector and larva.

The teams were also conducting door to door survey and surveillance of 4085 places was also being completed, he told.

Dr Tariq said that Additional Deputy Commissioner General (ADCG) Bilal Feroz had chaired a meeting in this regard and issued strict direction to make fool proof arrangements for countering dengue threat. The ADCG has directed for compliance of government SOPs and urged the masses to create awareness regarding dengue spread, he added.

Dr Tariq advised the people to cover up open water reservoirs and avoid open storage of water as clean water was supportive for the dengue's growth.

