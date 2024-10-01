Anti-dengue Efforts Stressed
Muhammad Irfan Published October 01, 2024 | 02:00 PM
SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Oct, 2024) Additional Deputy Commissioner General (ADCG) Umar Farooq on Tuesday
said negligence in implementing anti-dengue measures would not
be tolerated.
Chairing a meeting of the District Response Committee for Dengue Control,
he emphasized the need for utilizing all resources to prevent the breeding
of dengue larvae.
He urged for intensified efforts to eliminate dengue during the current season and
instructed that coordinated efforts during the anti-dengue campaign must
yield effective results.
Umar Farooq also called for a robust awareness campaign to educate the public on
preventive measures against dengue while informative sessions
should also be conducted.
Chief Executive Officer Health Authority Dr Aslam Asad briefed regarding indoor
and outdoor activities to eliminate dengue.
