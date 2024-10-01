Open Menu

Anti-dengue Efforts Stressed

Muhammad Irfan Published October 01, 2024 | 02:00 PM

Anti-dengue efforts stressed

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Oct, 2024) Additional Deputy Commissioner General (ADCG) Umar Farooq on Tuesday

said negligence in implementing anti-dengue measures would not

be tolerated.

Chairing a meeting of the District Response Committee for Dengue Control,

he emphasized the need for utilizing all resources to prevent the breeding

of dengue larvae.

He urged for intensified efforts to eliminate dengue during the current season and

instructed that coordinated efforts during the anti-dengue campaign must

yield effective results.

Umar Farooq also called for a robust awareness campaign to educate the public on

preventive measures against dengue while informative sessions

should also be conducted.

Chief Executive Officer Health Authority Dr Aslam Asad briefed regarding indoor

and outdoor activities to eliminate dengue.

Related Topics

Dengue All

Recent Stories

Doctor of Lahore General Hospital found dead at ho ..

Doctor of Lahore General Hospital found dead at home

2 minutes ago
 Driving licenses to be issued to students of colle ..

Driving licenses to be issued to students of colleges, universities

18 minutes ago
 United States and Teachers' Resource Center Launch ..

United States and Teachers' Resource Center Launch Pakistan’s First Climate Ch ..

26 minutes ago
 vivo V40 Series Launched in Pakistan: Co-engineere ..

Vivo V40 Series Launched in Pakistan: Co-engineered with ZEISS, Premium and Dura ..

33 minutes ago
 Pakistan felicitates Chinese people on China’s 7 ..

Pakistan felicitates Chinese people on China’s 75th founding anniversary

34 minutes ago
 Islamic Scholar Dr. Zakir Naik will arrive in Kara ..

Islamic Scholar Dr. Zakir Naik will arrive in Karachi tomorrow

41 minutes ago
Infinix Mobile Vlog Awards 2024: Capture Your Stor ..

Infinix Mobile Vlog Awards 2024: Capture Your Story

42 minutes ago
 No More Cracked Screens: realme Note 60 ArmorShell ..

No More Cracked Screens: realme Note 60 ArmorShell Protection Endorsed by Olympi ..

46 minutes ago
 Consultative Session on IT Hardware Production

Consultative Session on IT Hardware Production

48 minutes ago
 Imran Khan’s lawyer objects to formation of SC n ..

Imran Khan’s lawyer objects to formation of SC new bench in Article 63-A

1 hour ago
 Bollywood Star Govinda injured in pistol shot at h ..

Bollywood Star Govinda injured in pistol shot at home

2 hours ago
 HEC approves LIRA research journal

HEC approves LIRA research journal

4 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan