Anti-dengue efforts stressed

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Oct, 2024) Additional Deputy Commissioner General (ADCG) Umar Farooq on Tuesday

said negligence in implementing anti-dengue measures would not

be tolerated.

Chairing a meeting of the District Response Committee for Dengue Control,

he emphasized the need for utilizing all resources to prevent the breeding

of dengue larvae.

He urged for intensified efforts to eliminate dengue during the current season and

instructed that coordinated efforts during the anti-dengue campaign must

yield effective results.

Umar Farooq also called for a robust awareness campaign to educate the public on

preventive measures against dengue while informative sessions

should also be conducted.

Chief Executive Officer Health Authority Dr Aslam Asad briefed regarding indoor

and outdoor activities to eliminate dengue.