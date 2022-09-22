UrduPoint.com

Anti-dengue Fogging Continues In Rural Areas

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published September 22, 2022 | 04:20 PM

Anti-dengue fogging continues in rural areas

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Sep, 2022 ) :The Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) administration on Thursday continued anti-dengue fumigation in different localities across the city especially at dengue mosquito breeding places.

According to an ICT administration spokesman, the health directorate of Metropolitan Corporation Islamabad (MCI) has carried out fogging at various sectors including G-6, G8 and I-10.

Whereas, rural areas of Rawat, Tarlai, Lohi Bhir, and Tarnol were also sprayed including union council Khanna Dak, Humak, Sihala, Pagh Panwal, and Jhangi.

Meanwhile, Deputy Commissioner Islamabad Irfan Nawaz Memon held a meeting to review the dengue situation in the Federal capital.

Additional deputy commissioner, assistant commissioners, officials of the health department and MCI briefed the DC on preventive measures taken to control the spread of dengue.

Around 96 patients with dengue fever were reported at different hospitals in the city during the last 24 hours taking the total number of patients to 1,657 for the year 2022, the DC informed.

The deputy commissioner directed the assistant commissioners, magistrates and relevant staff to ensure implementation of anti-dengue standard operating procedures (SOPs) in letter and spirit.

The teams were directed to educate people about anti-dengue measures to keep them safe against the mosquito bite.

In order to make the anti-dengue campaign successful, the DC said, the city was divided into different zones and in each zone, designated teams were deployed.

/395

Related Topics

Islamabad Dengue

Recent Stories

Bilawal says IMF should discuss new terms after fl ..

Bilawal says IMF should discuss new terms after floods devastation in Pakistan

32 minutes ago
 Man refuses to bury raped daughter till justice

Man refuses to bury raped daughter till justice

57 minutes ago
 SC again suggests PTI to return to parliament

SC again suggests PTI to return to parliament

3 hours ago
 OIC Secretary-General Meets with Minister of Forei ..

OIC Secretary-General Meets with Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of ..

3 hours ago
 OIC Secretary-General Meets with Minister of Forei ..

OIC Secretary-General Meets with Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of ..

3 hours ago
 Monster flood devastated 80 % rice in Sindh and 60 ..

Monster flood devastated 80 % rice in Sindh and 60 % in South Punjab: Shahzad Al ..

4 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.