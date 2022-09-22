Anti-dengue fogging continues in rural areas

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Sep, 2022 ) :The Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) administration on Thursday continued anti-dengue fumigation in different localities across the city especially at dengue mosquito breeding places.

According to an ICT administration spokesman, the health directorate of Metropolitan Corporation Islamabad (MCI) has carried out fogging at various sectors including G-6, G8 and I-10.

Whereas, rural areas of Rawat, Tarlai, Lohi Bhir, and Tarnol were also sprayed including union council Khanna Dak, Humak, Sihala, Pagh Panwal, and Jhangi.

Meanwhile, Deputy Commissioner Islamabad Irfan Nawaz Memon held a meeting to review the dengue situation in the Federal capital.

Additional deputy commissioner, assistant commissioners, officials of the health department and MCI briefed the DC on preventive measures taken to control the spread of dengue.

Around 96 patients with dengue fever were reported at different hospitals in the city during the last 24 hours taking the total number of patients to 1,657 for the year 2022, the DC informed.

The deputy commissioner directed the assistant commissioners, magistrates and relevant staff to ensure implementation of anti-dengue standard operating procedures (SOPs) in letter and spirit.

The teams were directed to educate people about anti-dengue measures to keep them safe against the mosquito bite.

In order to make the anti-dengue campaign successful, the DC said, the city was divided into different zones and in each zone, designated teams were deployed.

