Anti-dengue fogging in full swing as capital reports 75 new cases

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Sep, 2022 ) :Islamabad Capital Territory Administration (ICTA) has renewed efforts against dengue after reporting 75 new patients with the deadly fever during the last 24 hours.

To prevent dengue outbreak in the metropolis, the deputy commissioner Islamabad Irfan Nawaz Memon has called upon all stakeholders to launch an anti-dengue drive in the city.

According to a statement issued by the deputy commissioner office on Tuesday the assistant commissioners checked some 77 places, sealed 1 shop and 3 service stations, besides registering a first information report against six person for violating anti-dengue measures.

The raids were conducted in Tarlai, Alipur Farash, Bhara Kahu, Nelore, Tarnol, Kuri Road and other places to ensure implementation of anti-dengue standard operating procedures, it added.

Memon said multiple teams were constituted to lead the activity, that include workers from the Capital Development Authority (CDA), Municipal Corporation of Islamabad (MCI) and other departments.

They were focusing on bus depots, mosques, junkyards, tyre shops, graveyards, under construction sites and rural areas where fumigation was being ensured.

"All housing societies were also directed to increase their fumigation activities," said the DC. "A team is also tasked with rapid response for areas where dengue cases surface," he added.

He said the ICTA administration had also imposed Section 144 in the city. Legal action will be taken against anyone found letting water accumulate outside their homes.

According to District Health Officer (DHO) Dr Zaeem Zia in the last 24 hours, 75 new cases of dengue were reported in Islamabad.

The new cases brought the total number of patients to 743, In rural areas, 478 people have been infected with the dengue virus, whereas in urban areas, 265 cases have been recorded.

The DHO said that Islamabad's suburbs have begun to report a rising number of cases.