Anti-dengue fumigation completes in 2000 streets of Islamabad

Capital Development Authority's(CDA) in collaboration with district health department has completed anti-dengue fumigation in around 2000 streets in the federal capital

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Oct, 2021 ) :Capital Development Authority's(CDA) in collaboration with district health department has completed anti-dengue fumigation in around 2000 streets in the federal capital.

The CDA officials informed a meeting held here on Wednesday, under the chairmanship of the authority's Chairman Aamir Ali Ahmed to review the progress on anti-dengue drive.

It was attended by Deputy Commissioner Islamabad, Director General Health (MCI), DHO and officers of the federal apex agency and other concerned formations.

The meeting was further informed that 29 tyre shops, 17 workshops, 15 service stations and 5 junk yards were inspected while 04 premises were sealed on violation of dengue control SOPs.

The officials told the Chairman that strict monitoring and surveillance was being ensured in the dengue sensitive areas like sector I-10 and Taramari and spray and fogging was being carried out on regular basis.

Around 368 teams comprising of 541 personnel were busy in fumigation and sampling.

Awareness and social mobilization was also being carried out in addition to these activities.

It was also informed that one (01) FIR has also been lodged while 6 people have been arrested on account of violation of section 144.

The official added that due to strict monitoring and effective steps declining trend had been observed in the dengue positive reported cases in the Federal Capital.

The Chairman CDA and Chief Commissioner Islamabad directed the concerned formations for early completion of fogging and spraying in rest of the areas of the city and utilize all available resources in this regard.

The chair further directed all departments to maintain effective liaison and coordinated efforts to eliminate dengue from the federal capital.

The Chief commissioner said that CDA and ICT would provide all possible support to Ministry of National Health Services Regulations and Coordination to complete the task effectively .

