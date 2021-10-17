UrduPoint.com

Anti-dengue Fumigation Completes In 2000 Streets Of Islamabad

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Sun 17th October 2021 | 01:30 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Oct, 2021 ) :Capital Development Authority's (CDA) in collaboration with district health department has completed anti-dengue fumigation in around 2000 streets in the federal capital.

As many as 29 tyre shops, 17 workshops, 15 service stations and 5 junk yards were inspected while 04 premises were sealed on violation of dengue control SOPs, said its spokesman.

Talking to APP, he said strict monitoring and surveillance was being ensured in the dengue sensitive areas like sector I-10 and Taramari and spray and fogging was being carried out on regular basis.

Around 368 teams comprising of 541 personel were busy in fumigation and sampling. Awareness and social mobilization was also being carried out in addition to these activities, he added.

Similarly, he said one FIR was lodged while 6 people were arrested on account of violation of section 144.

The spokesman added that due to strict monitoring and effective steps declining trend had been observed in the dengue positive reported cases in the Federal Capital.

The Chairman CDA and Chief Commissioner Islamabad, he said had directed the concerned formations for early completion of fogging and spraying in rest of the areas of the city and utilize all available resources in this regard.

He said all the departments concerned had maintain effective liaison and coordinated efforts to eliminate dengue from the federal capital.

