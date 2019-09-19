UrduPoint.com
Anti Dengue Fumigation Conducted

Thu 19th September 2019

District administration has taken measures to carry out steps to address the increased number of dengue cases in the province

LOWER DIR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Sep, 2019 ) :District administration has taken measures to carry out steps to address the increased number of dengue cases in the province.

In continuation of the Anti-Dengue drive, upon the directions of DHO Dr.

Shaukat Ali, the teams comprising of LHWs, Malaria Supervisor and Technical Experts were deployed across the district to play role and control dengue disease.

Indoors and out4door surveillance is conducted all across the high risk union councils.

Measures for larvae identification and destruction are taken and the data is compiled for further strategy.

The district administration and health department Dir Lower are going to take all possible measures to safe guard the precious lives of public.

