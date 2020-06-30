UrduPoint.com
Anti-dengue, Masks Distribution Drives Conducted

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Tue 30th June 2020 | 04:40 PM

Tehsil Municipal Administration (TMA) here Tuesday conducted anti-dengue drive to avert production of dengue larva in drains and accumulated waters

DIR LOWER, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jun, 2020 ) :Tehsil Municipal Administration (TMA) here Tuesday conducted anti-dengue drive to avert production of dengue larva in drains and accumulated waters.

During the drive initiated on directives of Deputy Commissioner, Saadat Hassan, the TMA Munda staff desalted the drains in order to prevent the outbreak of dengue disease and also conducted cleanliness drive in slaughter houses.

The staff also created awareness among the locals regarding keeping their environment clean and not to let the water accumulate in drains or other places as it provides breeding ground to dengue larva.

Meanwhile, Additional Assistant Commissioner, Samarbagh, Younas khan distributed masks among aged persons and children against coronavirus and asked them to adopt preventive measures as elders and children were more vulnerable to the infection.

A gathering to create awareness regarding SOPs against COVID-19 among the general public was also held.

The AAC also inspected various petrol pumps, grocery, poultry, fruits and vegetable shops and checked prices of different commodities. He asked the shopkeepers to ensure SOPs regarding COVID-19. During inspections 5 violators were booked under the relevant sections of law.

