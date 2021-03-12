Anti-dengue measures being monitored

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Mar, 2021 ) :A meeting of District Emergency Response Committee for anti-dengue was held at the DC's office which was presided over by Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Ali.

ADCG Khurram Pervaiz, District Coordinator Epidemics Control Dr Muhammad Zulqarnainand other officers from different departments attended the meeting.

The deputy commissioner directed the assistant commissioners for holding Tehsil Emergency Response Committee meeting on weekly basis and review the performance of departments in connection with anti-dengue measures.