UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Anti-dengue Measures Being Monitored: DC

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Wed 04th November 2020 | 04:10 PM

Anti-dengue measures being monitored: DC

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Nov, 2020 ) :A meeting of the District Emergency Response Committee on Anti Dengue was held at the DC's office here on Wednesday.

Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Ali presided over the meeting while ADCG Umar Maqbool, CEO DHA Dr Mushtaq Sipra, District Coordinator Epidemics Control Dr Aurangzaib and others from different departments attended the meeting.

The deputy commissioner directed the ACs to hold Tehsil Emergency Response Committee meetings on regular basis and reviewed performance of departments in connection with anti-dengue.

He said officers of departments concerned should be active in the fields to achieve the desired results of the anti-dengue campaign.

District Coordinator for Epidemics Dr Aurangzaib gave a detailed briefing on indoorand outdoor surveillance.

Related Topics

Dengue Muhammad Ali From

Recent Stories

Pakistan’s rupee goes up by Rs 0. 22 against USD

50 seconds ago

Razak Dawood urges industrialists to benefit of re ..

45 minutes ago

UAE leaders congratulate President of Seychelles o ..

1 hour ago

Immersive and incomparable: The factors behind the ..

1 hour ago

Lahore shows support for NUST’s nation building ..

2 hours ago

Pakistan records 18 more deaths due to Covid-19 du ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.