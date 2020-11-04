Anti-dengue measures being monitored: DC

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Nov, 2020 ) :A meeting of the District Emergency Response Committee on Anti Dengue was held at the DC's office here on Wednesday.

Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Ali presided over the meeting while ADCG Umar Maqbool, CEO DHA Dr Mushtaq Sipra, District Coordinator Epidemics Control Dr Aurangzaib and others from different departments attended the meeting.

The deputy commissioner directed the ACs to hold Tehsil Emergency Response Committee meetings on regular basis and reviewed performance of departments in connection with anti-dengue.

He said officers of departments concerned should be active in the fields to achieve the desired results of the anti-dengue campaign.

District Coordinator for Epidemics Dr Aurangzaib gave a detailed briefing on indoorand outdoor surveillance.