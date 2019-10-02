UrduPoint.com
Anti-dengue Measures Being Monitored Strictly: Dr Zafar Nasrullah

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Wed 02nd October 2019 | 01:40 AM

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Oct, 2019 ) ::Secretary Food Punjab/Incharge Monitoring Anti-dengue Dr Zafar Nasrullah Khan Tuesday said Punjab government is strictly monitoring anti-dengue measures on the directions of Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar.

He was presiding over a meeting held to review the anti-dengue measures at committee room in Deputy Commissioner Office here.

Deputy Commissioner Tariq Khan Niazi briefed the secretary about the steps taken by the district administration and other departments to overcome the issue of dengue.

The food secretary directed departments concerned to take the dengue issue very serious.

Dengue surveillance and clinical and medical services, awareness campaign and other departmental measures should be implemented with responsibility, he said.

He directed the officers of concerned departments to remain active in field to achieve the desire results of the anti-dengue campaign.

He asked for submitting departmental performance reports regarding surveillance and prevention activities daily by 5:00 p.

m. for the information of the Punjab government.

He maintained that special lectures and training should be arranged in all private and government educational institutions and follow up of these activities should be sought next day.

He said the role of Municipal Corporation, Zila Council, Waste Management Company, FDA, WASA, PHA and environment protection department was very important to make the anti-dengue management plan successful.

He warned that carelessness in duties will not be tolerated and stern action will be taken against the officials showing poor performance in this regard.

He said surprise visits would be conducted to check the anti-dengue measures.

ADCG Mian Aftab, ADCF Asima Ejaz Cheema, CEO Health Dr Mushtaq Sapra, ACs Nazia Mohal, Zoha Shakir, District Coordinator for Anti Dengue Dr Bilal Ahmad and others were present on the occasion.

