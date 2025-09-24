Anti-dengue measures discussed in Chiniot meeting

A meeting of the District Emergency Response Committee was held in Chiniot on Wednesday under the chairmanship of Deputy Commissioner (DC) Safiullah Gondal, with the aim of keeping the district dengue-free

CHINIOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Sep, 2025) A meeting of the District Emergency Response Committee was held in Chiniot on Wednesday under the chairmanship of Deputy Commissioner (DC) Safiullah Gondal, with the aim of keeping the district dengue-free.

Chief Executive Officer District Health Authority Dr. Saqib Munir briefed the committee on preventive measures being taken to combat dengue, reported by DC office.

The DC directed that a 10-day door-to-door hotspots checking campaign be launched in high-risk union councils from October 1.

This campaign will help identify potential breeding sites for dengue mosquitoes and take preventive measures to curb the spread of the disease.

The committee emphasized the importance of public awareness campaigns and seminars to educate people about dengue prevention.

All departments were directed to ensure cleanliness in their offices and surroundings, as part of the efforts to prevent dengue.

The DC stressed that there should be no relaxation in preventive measures, particularly in the coming days when the risk of dengue increases.

The meeting highlighted the need for joint efforts from all departments to defeat dengue this season.

By working together and maintaining vigilance, the district administration aims to prevent the spread of dengue and keep Chiniot dengue-free.

APP/mha/378