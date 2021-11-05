Anti-dengue measures inspected

An anti-dengue drive, initiated by the district administration, is under way currently and surveillance is being carried out at various points in the provincial capital

Deputy Commissioner Umar Sher Chatha Friday visited Union Council (UC) 78 Waris Colony Mozang Road, where he checked staff working in streets for indoor dengue surveillance and also inspected the attendance and performance of the dengue squad in the area.

He informed the area people about dengue preventive measure and advised them to maintain proper cleanliness on their premises and leave no place with stagnant water. For making better arrangements to prevent dengue, it was necessary for the public to cooperate with the administration and field staff, he said.

He directed the teams to gear up pace of anti-dengue spray process in the area.

All the departments were working in a coordinated manner to make the anti-dengue campaign a success. He said that around 600 teams consisting of 1,200 anti-dengue workers were striving to make the 15-day dengue crush programme a success. He added that during the last 24 hours, 11,262 houses and 1,325 outdoor places had been checked for dengue larvae in the provincial capital.

Meanwhile, a special team, under the supervision of Assistant Commissioner Shalimar Tehniyat Bukhari, sealed three godawns and a shop for maintaining illegal stock of sugar. She also seized 224 bags of hoarded sugar. AC Model Town sealed two stores in Pak Arab Society and also got arrested two shopkeepers for hoarding. He seized 1,000 bags of hoarded sugar from the both stores.