Anti dengue measures inspected

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Nov, 2021 ) :The anti-dengue drive launched by the district administration was in full swing under which surveillance was being carried out at various points in the provincial capital.

Assistant Commissioner Cantt Zeeshan Ranjha on Monday visited various areas of cantonment board, where he checked staff working in streets for indoor dengue surveillance and also observed the attendance and performance of the dengue squad deputed on field duty in the area.

The assistant commissioner got registered a case against Asifa education System school over the presence of dengue larva. He also advised the people of the area to adopt dengue preventive measures and maintain proper cleanliness in their localities.

Assistant Commissioner Model Town Zeeshan Nadeem visited UC-127 Model Town to inspect anti-dengue arrangements.

For making better arrangements to prevent dengue, it was necessary for the public to cooperate with the administration and field staff, he said.

He directed the teams to gear up pace of anti-dengue spray process in the area. All the departments were working in a coordinated manner to make the anti-dengue campaign a success.

Assistant Commissioner Shalimar Tehniyat Bukhari inspected anti-dengue arrangements at UC-48 and Assistant Commissioner City Fizan Ahmed visited UC-94 to monitor the dengue workers activities.

It is pertinent to mentioned here that 38,486 houses have been inspected for denguelarva during last four days in the city. Anti-dengue spray was also carried out at 12,793houses and fogging process was also completed at 3,270 outdoor points.