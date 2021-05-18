UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Anti-dengue Measures Reviewed

Faizan Hashmi 7 minutes ago Tue 18th May 2021 | 03:40 PM

Anti-dengue measures reviewed

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th May, 2021 ) :Anti-dengue drive launched by the district administration is in full swing as surveillance is being carried out at various points in the provincial capital.

Additional Deputy Commissioner (General) Shahid Abbas Kathia on Tuesday visited Union Council (UC) 52 Wagha zone tehsil Shalimar, where he checked staff working in streets for indoor surveillance.

He observed the attendance and performance of the dengue squad deputed on field duty in the area. For making better arrangements to prevent dengue, it was necessary for the public to cooperate with the administration and field staff, he said and added that citizens should keep their houses clean and leave no place wet or with stagnant water.

He directed the teams to pace up anti-dengue spray process.

Meanwhile, Assistant Commissioner Cantt Zeeshan Ranjha visited Walton vaccine center and inspected facilities andother arrangements. The AC inquired visitors about the facilities provided at the center and urged people to followcorona SOPs in letter and spirit.

Related Topics

Dengue Water Pace (Pakistan) Limited

Recent Stories

Neither any minister nor any PM’s aide involved ..

11 minutes ago

UAE announces 1,270 new COVID-19 cases, 1,250 reco ..

33 minutes ago

Laos expedites COVID-19 vaccination program

1 minute ago

UN hails Israel decision to open crossing for aid ..

2 minutes ago

Belarus' GDP up 2.5 pct in January-April

2 minutes ago

Sri Lanka to receive 185,000 Sputnik V vaccines fr ..

2 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.