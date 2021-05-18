Anti-dengue measures reviewed

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th May, 2021 ) :Anti-dengue drive launched by the district administration is in full swing as surveillance is being carried out at various points in the provincial capital.

Additional Deputy Commissioner (General) Shahid Abbas Kathia on Tuesday visited Union Council (UC) 52 Wagha zone tehsil Shalimar, where he checked staff working in streets for indoor surveillance.

He observed the attendance and performance of the dengue squad deputed on field duty in the area. For making better arrangements to prevent dengue, it was necessary for the public to cooperate with the administration and field staff, he said and added that citizens should keep their houses clean and leave no place wet or with stagnant water.

He directed the teams to pace up anti-dengue spray process.

Meanwhile, Assistant Commissioner Cantt Zeeshan Ranjha visited Walton vaccine center and inspected facilities andother arrangements. The AC inquired visitors about the facilities provided at the center and urged people to followcorona SOPs in letter and spirit.