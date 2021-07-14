UrduPoint.com
Anti-dengue Measures Reviewed

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 7 minutes ago Wed 14th July 2021 | 06:00 PM

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jul, 2021 ) :Additional Deputy Commissioner Abdullah Mehmood on Wednesday in a meeting reviewed measures to curb dengue spread during current rain spells.

Chairing a meeting here ADC Abdullah directed to accelerate anti-dengue activities for tracing the larva and its eradication so that the growth of dengue larvae could not spread.

He also directed the officials to ensure full implementation of anti-dengue regulations and warned that stern action would be taken against those failing to comply with the laws.

He called upon the residents to keep an eye on junkyards, schools and under construction buildings which lead to the spread of dengue larvae.

"A vigorous awareness campaign is essential for effective community participation in this regard" he added.

