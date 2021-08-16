Anti-dengue measures reviewed

Deputy Commissioner (DC) Muhammad Ali has directed all departments concerned to intensify measures for complete eradication of dengue in Faisalabad district

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Aug, 2021 ) :Deputy Commissioner (DC) Muhammad Ali has directed all departments concerned to intensify measures for complete eradication of dengue in Faisalabad district.

He was presiding over a meeting of District Emergency Response Committee for Anti-Dengue which was also attended by CEO Health Dr. Mushtaq Sipra, District Coordinator Epidemics Control Dr. Zulqarnain and other officers from different departments.

The Deputy Commissioner said that there is a danger of dengue virus as current season is conducive for its growth and spread of its larvae so no negligence would be tolerated in this regard.

He said that district heads of all departments should fulfill their responsibilities for prevention of dengue and in case of negligence they would be held responsible.

He also directed to expedite surveillance activities in the field and said that possible sources of dengue larvae breeding should not be overlooked in addition to check tyre shops, junkyards, plant nurseries on daily basis. During the meeting, District Coordinator for Epidemics control Dr Zulqarnain gave a detailed briefing on indoor and outdoor surveillance.