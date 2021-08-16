UrduPoint.com

Anti-dengue Measures Reviewed

Faizan Hashmi 4 minutes ago Mon 16th August 2021 | 08:23 PM

Anti-dengue measures reviewed

Deputy Commissioner (DC) Muhammad Ali has directed all departments concerned to intensify measures for complete eradication of dengue in Faisalabad district

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Aug, 2021 ) :Deputy Commissioner (DC) Muhammad Ali has directed all departments concerned to intensify measures for complete eradication of dengue in Faisalabad district.

He was presiding over a meeting of District Emergency Response Committee for Anti-Dengue which was also attended by CEO Health Dr. Mushtaq Sipra, District Coordinator Epidemics Control Dr. Zulqarnain and other officers from different departments.

The Deputy Commissioner said that there is a danger of dengue virus as current season is conducive for its growth and spread of its larvae so no negligence would be tolerated in this regard.

He said that district heads of all departments should fulfill their responsibilities for prevention of dengue and in case of negligence they would be held responsible.

He also directed to expedite surveillance activities in the field and said that possible sources of dengue larvae breeding should not be overlooked in addition to check tyre shops, junkyards, plant nurseries on daily basis. During the meeting, District Coordinator for Epidemics control Dr Zulqarnain gave a detailed briefing on indoor and outdoor surveillance.

Related Topics

Faisalabad Dengue Muhammad Ali All From

Recent Stories

Gold price increases by Rs500 to Rs 109,600 per to ..

Gold price increases by Rs500 to Rs 109,600 per tola 16 Aug 2021

38 seconds ago
 Gold rates in Karachi on Monday 16 Aug 2021

Gold rates in Karachi on Monday 16 Aug 2021

39 seconds ago
 SU management distributes cheques under Ehsaas Und ..

SU management distributes cheques under Ehsaas Undergraduates Scholarship Progra ..

41 seconds ago
 Afghan President Ghani Abandoning His Country Shoc ..

Afghan President Ghani Abandoning His Country Shocked Everyone - Russian Envoy t ..

42 seconds ago
 Int'l Community Must Help Afghanistan Achieve Nati ..

Int'l Community Must Help Afghanistan Achieve National Reconciliation - Nebenzia

44 seconds ago
 GCWUF VC nominated for Tamgha-e-Imtiaz

GCWUF VC nominated for Tamgha-e-Imtiaz

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.