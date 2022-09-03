Anti-dengue measures reviewed

Lahore Division Commissioner Muhammad Amir Jan Saturday visited Shadman, Shah Jamal and other areas of the city to inspect anti-dengue measures, taken by the administration

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Sep, 2022 ) :Lahore Division Commissioner Muhammad Amir Jan Saturday visited Shadman, Shah Jamal and other areas of the city to inspect anti-dengue measures, taken by the administration.

He said that around 33 dengue eradication teams of the department were monitoring dengue larvae in Shadman area and around 604 dengue patients had been reported so far in the city.

He said that dengue cases were rising in Bahria Town and Allama Iqbal Town constantly, therefore the number of anti-dengue teams was increasing to conduct effective monitoring in these areas, He added that collective efforts were needed to cope with dengue disease as it was responsibility of all of us.

Assistant Commissioner Model Town Sonia Sadaf, Chief Executive Officer Health Lahore and officers of Metropolitan Corporation Lahore were present.