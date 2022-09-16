Anti dengue measures reviewed

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Sep, 2022 ) :Deputy Commissioner Javed Ahmed on Friday said that practical measures were needed to contain the spread of the mosquito-born disease.

He was presiding over a meeting of the District Emergency Response Committee (DERC) on dengue prevention.

He directed the participants of the meeting to check parks and other places, including cemeteries on regular basis for the accumulation of water to stop dengue larvae development.

He said that relevant departments should adopt a coordinated strategy to eliminate dengue on an emergency basis.