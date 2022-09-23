Anti dengue measures reviewed

Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Ali chaired a meeting of dengue monitoring committee on Friday and reviewed the overall situation in the provincial capital

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Sep, 2022 ) :Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Ali chaired a meeting of dengue monitoring committee on Friday and reviewed the overall situation in the provincial capital.

Additional deputy commissioner, assistant commissioners, chief executive officer health and entomologists attended the meeting.

The CEO health gave a detailed briefing on current situation of dengue in the city and pointed put hotspot areas.

Addressing the meeting, the deputy commissioner said that as per instructions of the Punjab government, strict monitoring and indoor and outdoor surveillance was being carried out in the city to control dengue.

He said that instructions had been made to departments concerned to make necessary arrangements in this regard, adding that the Parks and Horticuture Authority (PHA) had been directed to ensure cleanliness of parks and fountains under its jurisdiction.

He directed the Labour department to check dengue larvae presence in factories and godowns. He warned anti dengue teams deputed in the hot spots areas that strict action would be taken in case of negligence.

The meeting was briefed that 25 cases were registered for violating dengue SOPs during the last 24 hours and eight people were arrested.

Meanwhile, the DC inspect anti dengue measures at Sherawal Market, Junior Model school Mastti Gate, Ravi Road and other areas in the city.