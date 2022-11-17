UrduPoint.com

Anti-dengue Measures Reviewed

Muhammad Irfan Published November 17, 2022 | 06:00 PM

Anti-dengue measures reviewed

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Nov, 2022 ) :Secretary Archives Punjab Ayesha Hameed visited Faisalabad on Thursday and reviewed anti-dengue arrangements.

She presided over a meeting at the DC's Office in which she directed the district administration and officers of Health Department, especially the district programme coordinator for anti-epidemics, to accelerate efforts for controlling dengue larvae at all costs.

Ayesha Hameed said that the government was very sincere in controlling dengue menace. Therefore, all officials of special surveillance teams should perform their duties honestly, diligently and vigilantly so that dengue larvae could be eradicated.

Additional Deputy Commissioner General Qaisar Abbas Rind, District Programme Coordinator for anti-epidemics Dr Zulqarnain and others were also present.

