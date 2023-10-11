Anti-dengue measures reviewed

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Oct, 2023) A meeting to review anti-dengue measures and surveillance was held under

the chairmanship of Additional Deputy Commissioner (Finance and Planning)

Shoaib Niswana here on Wednesday.

The meeting was attended by Chief Executive Officer Health Authority Dr Asad Aslam

and other concerned officers.

The meeting was given a detailed briefing by officers of the health department regarding

surveillance and dengue prevention activities.

On this occasion, he said anti-dengue activities should be accelerated and directed

officers to make surprise visits in the field and check performance of teams on daily basis.