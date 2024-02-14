Open Menu

Anti-dengue Measures Reviewed

Sumaira FH Published February 14, 2024 | 05:56 PM

Anti-dengue measures reviewed

A meeting of the District Emergency Response Committee for Anti-Dengue was held under the chairmanship of Additional Deputy Commissioner Dr. Shahab Aslam, here on Wednesday

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Feb, 2024) A meeting of the District Emergency Response Committee for Anti-Dengue was held under the chairmanship of Additional Deputy Commissioner Dr. Shahab Aslam, here on Wednesday.

During the meeting, implementation of preventive and protective measures, taken by the relevant departments against dengue was reviewed.

The ADC ordered conduct of surveys of places repeatedly where dengue larvae could grow including tyre shops, graveyards, nurseries, etc. He said that the anti-dengue activities of all departments should be clearly visible.

The relevant departments should ensure their attendance in the Tehsil Emergency Response Committee meetings, he added.

He said that prevention of dengue was not possible without cooperation of citizens. Therefore, awareness programs should be continued to make them aware of implementation of preventive measures for safety from dengue mosquitoes.

Earlier, Chief Executive Officer Health Dr. Asfand Yar briefed the meeting about the preventive measures.

Related Topics

Dengue All From

Recent Stories

SECP continues crack down against illegal personal ..

SECP continues crack down against illegal personal loan apps

8 minutes ago
 Education Committee acknowledges support of member ..

Education Committee acknowledges support of members, officials

8 minutes ago
 PTA escalates efforts to combat illegal SIM activa ..

PTA escalates efforts to combat illegal SIM activation

8 minutes ago
 Ensuring the children's rights is imperative: Khal ..

Ensuring the children's rights is imperative: Khalid Iqbal

17 minutes ago
 Information Commission summons AIG regarding promo ..

Information Commission summons AIG regarding promotion cases

17 minutes ago
 2nd polio drive of 2024 to start on Feb 26: DC

2nd polio drive of 2024 to start on Feb 26: DC

17 minutes ago
Commissioner orders to prepare a comprehensive pla ..

Commissioner orders to prepare a comprehensive plan for Ramzan Package

17 minutes ago
 Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Ghulam Ali inaugurates ..

Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Ghulam Ali inaugurates IT lab at AUST

23 minutes ago
 NATO showcases spending hikes in riposte to Trump

NATO showcases spending hikes in riposte to Trump

23 minutes ago
 Rehabilitated Bengal Tiger finds new sanctuary at ..

Rehabilitated Bengal Tiger finds new sanctuary at South Africa

25 minutes ago
 72 power pilferers netted across the MEPCO region

72 power pilferers netted across the MEPCO region

25 minutes ago
 Ukraine's army chief warns of 'extremely difficult ..

Ukraine's army chief warns of 'extremely difficult' front line

25 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan