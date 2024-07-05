Anti-dengue measures reviewed

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jul, 2024) Deputy Commissioner Sargodha Capt (retd) Aurangzeb Haider Khan chaired a meeting of the district emergency response committee for dengue in his office here on Friday and reviewed the anti-dengue measures.

Chief Executive Officer Health Dr Aslam Asad and other officers from different departments attended the meeting.

The DC directed the departments concerned to gear up surveillance of dengue as collective efforts were required to stop breeding of larvae.

He asked the assistant commissioner to hold tehsil emergency response committee meeting on regular basis and review performance of departments in connection with anti-dengue measures.

Aurangzeb said that officers of departments concerned should remain alert to achieve the desired results of anti-dengue campaign. He warned that stern action would be taken against officials for showing poor performance in this regard.

The Health Department officials gave a detailed briefing on indoor and outdoor surveillance and informed that action was also being taken against shopkeepers for not maintaining cleanliness.