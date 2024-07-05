Open Menu

Anti-dengue Measures Reviewed

Sumaira FH Published July 05, 2024 | 02:20 PM

Anti-dengue measures reviewed

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jul, 2024) Deputy Commissioner Sargodha Capt (retd) Aurangzeb Haider Khan chaired a meeting of the district emergency response committee for dengue in his office here on Friday and reviewed the anti-dengue measures.

Chief Executive Officer Health Dr Aslam Asad and other officers from different departments attended the meeting.

The DC directed the departments concerned to gear up surveillance of dengue as collective efforts were required to stop breeding of larvae.

He asked the assistant commissioner to hold tehsil emergency response committee meeting on regular basis and review performance of departments in connection with anti-dengue measures.

Aurangzeb said that officers of departments concerned should remain alert to achieve the desired results of anti-dengue campaign. He warned that stern action would be taken against officials for showing poor performance in this regard.

The Health Department officials gave a detailed briefing on indoor and outdoor surveillance and informed that action was also being taken against shopkeepers for not maintaining cleanliness.

Related Topics

Dengue Poor Alert Sargodha From

Recent Stories

Justin Bieber to perform during Anant Ambani’s w ..

Justin Bieber to perform during Anant Ambani’s wedding with Radhika Merchant

14 minutes ago
 Naqvi bans purchase of petrol motorcycles in Islam ..

Naqvi bans purchase of petrol motorcycles in Islamabad

20 minutes ago
 Federal govt declines requests to ban social media ..

Federal govt declines requests to ban social media during Muharram-ul-Haram

23 minutes ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 5 July 2024

5 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 05 July 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 05 July 2024

5 hours ago
 Senate’s Business Advisory Committee meets

Senate’s Business Advisory Committee meets

14 hours ago
Forcibly displaced Palestinians in Gaza run out of ..

Forcibly displaced Palestinians in Gaza run out of space to shelter amid relentl ..

14 hours ago
 Digitization & tax reforms key priorities for econ ..

Digitization & tax reforms key priorities for economic growth: PM's Coordinator

14 hours ago
 Dr Asif to be new CEO Health, Rawalpindi

Dr Asif to be new CEO Health, Rawalpindi

14 hours ago
 Govt committed to restoring Radio Pakistan's glory ..

Govt committed to restoring Radio Pakistan's glory: Senator Siddiqui

14 hours ago
 PM arrives in Islamabad after attending SCO, SCO P ..

PM arrives in Islamabad after attending SCO, SCO Plus summits in Astana

14 hours ago
 SPA receives ‘Media Excellence Award’ for Hajj ..

SPA receives ‘Media Excellence Award’ for Hajj season 2024

14 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan