Anti-dengue Measures Reviewed
Sumaira FH Published September 13, 2024 | 12:40 PM
SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Sep, 2024) A meeting of the District Emergency Response Committee for Anti-Dengue was held under the chairmanship of Additional Deputy Commissioner (General) Khushab Ahmad Sohaib,on Friday.
During the meeting,implementation of preventive and protective measures,taken by the relevant departments against dengue was reviewed.
The ADC ordered conduct of surveys of places repeatedly where dengue larvae could grow including tyre shops, graveyards,nurseries, etc.
He said that the anti-dengue activities of all departments should be clearly visible.
The relevant departments should ensure their attendance in the Tehsil Emergency Response Committee meetings, he added.
He said that prevention of dengue was not possible without cooperation of citizens.
Therefore,awareness programs should be continued to make them aware of implementation of preventive measures for safety from dengue mosquitoes.
Earlier,District Health Officer,Dr Rao Gulzar Yousaf briefed the meeting about the preventive measures.
