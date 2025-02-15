Anti-dengue Measures Reviewed
Faizan Hashmi Published February 15, 2025 | 04:00 PM
GUJRAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Feb, 2025) A meeting of the District Emergency Response Committee was held under the chairmanship of Deputy Commissioner Safdar Hussain Virk to review and intensify the ongoing anti-dengue campaign.
Officials from all relevant departments attended the meeting and discussed preventive strategies ahead of the upcoming season.
The deputy commissioner directed authorities to ensure cleanliness in homes, offices, and public places, emphasizing the importance of public cooperation in eradicating dengue.
CEO Health Dr. Zakir Ali Rana briefed the attendees on ongoing anti-dengue activities, stating that daily surveillance and reporting were in progress. The deputy commissioner reiterated that strict action would be taken against any negligence in anti-dengue efforts.
Recent Stories
NAMLCFTC receives 8,000 questionnaires from private sector
Bollywood Singer Vishal Dadlani gets injured in accident, concert postponed
Price of 24-Karat gold per tola decreases by Rs4,700 in Pakistan
Tasleeh Holding to showcase cutting-edge defence innovations at IDEX 2025
This Valentine’s, Lets Cadbury & Abdul Hannan sing your love story
Burjeel Holdings receives NIHS accreditation for Hematology-Oncology Fellowship ..
Nahyan bin Mubarak offers condolences on passing of Aga Khan IV
UN Secretary-General condemns attack on UNIFIL convoy near Rafic Hariri Internat ..
Fawad Chaudhry slaps PTI leader Barrister Shoaib Shaheen at Adiala jail gate
UAE President, VPs congratulate Serbian President on National Day
UAE launches landmark US$60 million initiative to expand accessible education fo ..
India, US to double bilateral trade to $500 billion by 2030
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Cambridge University officials meet IUB VC4 minutes ago
-
Training workshop on land revenue matters held4 minutes ago
-
DPO inspects transgenders' school4 minutes ago
-
Anti-dengue measures reviewed4 minutes ago
-
Auqaf Multan zone makes record recovery of Rs621.58m14 minutes ago
-
Workshop on career counselling held at Women University14 minutes ago
-
All Pakistan Inter-University Women's Judo Championship commences at SAU Tandojam44 minutes ago
-
Chief Minister Punjab leads efforts to transform agriculture sector: Azma Bukhari54 minutes ago
-
Kite making unit unearthed1 hour ago
-
Girl undergoes gender transformation surgery1 hour ago
-
CJP visits SOS village, Peshawar1 hour ago
-
CM Murad seeks report of fire incident caused of death of poet Akash Ansari1 hour ago