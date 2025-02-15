Open Menu

Anti-dengue Measures Reviewed

Faizan Hashmi Published February 15, 2025 | 04:00 PM

GUJRAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Feb, 2025) A meeting of the District Emergency Response Committee was held under the chairmanship of Deputy Commissioner Safdar Hussain Virk to review and intensify the ongoing anti-dengue campaign.

Officials from all relevant departments attended the meeting and discussed preventive strategies ahead of the upcoming season.

The deputy commissioner directed authorities to ensure cleanliness in homes, offices, and public places, emphasizing the importance of public cooperation in eradicating dengue.

CEO Health Dr. Zakir Ali Rana briefed the attendees on ongoing anti-dengue activities, stating that daily surveillance and reporting were in progress. The deputy commissioner reiterated that strict action would be taken against any negligence in anti-dengue efforts.

