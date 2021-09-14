UrduPoint.com

Anti-dengue Measures Reviewed At Swat

Tue 14th September 2021 | 05:10 PM

Anti-dengue measures reviewed at Swat

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Sep, 2021 ) :Additional Deputy Commissioner (Relief) in Swat, Riaz Ali Khan chaired a meeting on Tuesday to review anti-dengue measures in the district.

The meeting was attended by officials of Swat District Administration and relevant departments. Dr. Arif, Focal Person for Dengue Control Swat, gave a detailed briefing to the meeting on the steps taken so far and reviewed the results.

It was informed in the briefing that 12 Union Councils of Babuzai Tehsil have become hotspots for dengue where special arrangements have been made for the prevention of larvae and teams are working on a daily basis.

The meeting was told that dengue larvae have been found in 138 places across the district and surveillance work has been intensified by clearing these places.

Further, it was informed that three persons in Swat were diagnosed with dengue and they have been discharged from the hospital after treatment.

The affected persons belonged from Amankot, Guli Bagh and Gulkada.

According to the details , the travel history of two people existed while one has not traveled anywhere. The meeting was informed that during the survey and inspection, dengue larvae were found in water tanks, drums, standing water, tyres and drains.

The ADC Riaz Ali Khan urged the concerned departments to intensify the survey and surveillance and strictly monitor the hotspot areas.

He said that special attention should be paid for awareness of the general public so that the breeding of larvae in homes and populated areas could be completely eradicated.

It was informed in the meeting that a total of six cases were reported in Swat district last year as against 584 in 2019.

Thus, when dengue first appeared in 2013, the number of patients was 9038 in the same year and 36 people lost their lives due to the dengue epidemic the same year.

