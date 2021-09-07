UrduPoint.com

Anti-dengue Measures Reviewed In Faisalabad

Sumaira FH 21 seconds ago Tue 07th September 2021 | 01:09 AM

Anti-dengue measures reviewed in Faisalabad

Deputy Commissioner Ali Shahzad chaired a meeting of District Emergency Response Committee for Anti-dengue in his office here on Monday and reviewed the anti-dengue measures

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Sep, 2021 ) :Deputy Commissioner Ali Shahzad chaired a meeting of District Emergency Response Committee for Anti-dengue in his office here on Monday and reviewed the anti-dengue measures.

CEO Health Dr. Mushtaq Sipra, District Health Officer Dr.Bilal Ahmad, District Coordinator Epidemics Control Dr. Zulqarnain and other officers from different departments attended the meeting.

The DC directed the different departments to gear up the surveillance against dengue as collective efforts were required to stop the breeding of larvae. He asked the assistant commissioners for holding Tehsil Emergency Response Committee meetings on regular basis and review the performance of departments in connection with anti-dengue measures.

He said the officers of concerned departments should remain active in field to achieve the desired results of anti-dengue campaign. He warned that stern action would be taken against the officials for showing poor performance in this regard.

During the meeting, District Coordinator for Epidemics control Dr Zulqarnain gave a detailed briefingon indoor and outdoor surveillance and informed that action was also taken against shopkeepers fornot maintaining cleanliness.

Related Topics

Dengue Poor From

Recent Stories

Expo 2020 Dubai...History in the making: Officials

Expo 2020 Dubai...History in the making: Officials

25 minutes ago
 IGCF 2021 to analyse the future readiness of gover ..

IGCF 2021 to analyse the future readiness of government communications with 79 A ..

2 hours ago
 UAE, Indonesia launch talks on Comprehensive Econo ..

UAE, Indonesia launch talks on Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement

3 hours ago
 First set of UAE’s &quot;Projects of the 50&quot ..

First set of UAE’s &quot;Projects of the 50&quot; attracts media coverage of 4 ..

3 hours ago
 'Air Defence Gun' set up at Kutchery Chowk in Kasu ..

'Air Defence Gun' set up at Kutchery Chowk in Kasur

2 minutes ago
 Saylani donates 2 dialysis machines to Samanabad h ..

Saylani donates 2 dialysis machines to Samanabad hospital

2 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.