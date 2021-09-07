Anti-dengue measures reviewed in Faisalabad

Deputy Commissioner Ali Shahzad chaired a meeting of District Emergency Response Committee for Anti-dengue in his office here on Monday and reviewed the anti-dengue measures

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Sep, 2021 ) :Deputy Commissioner Ali Shahzad chaired a meeting of District Emergency Response Committee for Anti-dengue in his office here on Monday and reviewed the anti-dengue measures.

CEO Health Dr. Mushtaq Sipra, District Health Officer Dr.Bilal Ahmad, District Coordinator Epidemics Control Dr. Zulqarnain and other officers from different departments attended the meeting.

The DC directed the different departments to gear up the surveillance against dengue as collective efforts were required to stop the breeding of larvae. He asked the assistant commissioners for holding Tehsil Emergency Response Committee meetings on regular basis and review the performance of departments in connection with anti-dengue measures.

He said the officers of concerned departments should remain active in field to achieve the desired results of anti-dengue campaign. He warned that stern action would be taken against the officials for showing poor performance in this regard.

During the meeting, District Coordinator for Epidemics control Dr Zulqarnain gave a detailed briefingon indoor and outdoor surveillance and informed that action was also taken against shopkeepers fornot maintaining cleanliness.