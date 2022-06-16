UrduPoint.com

Anti-dengue Measures Reviewed In Faisalabad

Sumaira FH Published June 16, 2022 | 05:50 PM

Anti-dengue measures reviewed in Faisalabad

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jun, 2022 ) :Deputy Commissioner Lieutenant (retd) Sohail Ashraf chaired a meeting of District Emergency Response Committee for Anti-Dengue in his office here on Thursday and reviewed the anti-dengue measures.

Additional Deputy Commissioner General Qaisar Abbas Rind, Chief Executive Officer Health Dr Bilal Ahmad, Assistant Commissioner Sadar Muhammad Umar Maqbool and other officers from different departments attended the meeting.

The DC directed different departments to gear up surveillance against dengue as collective efforts were required to stop breeding of larvae. He asked the assistant commissioners to hold Tehsil Emergency Response Committee meetings on regular basis and review performance of departments in connection with anti-dengue measures.

He said the officers of departments concerned should remain active in the field to achieve the desired results of anti-dengue campaign. He warned that stern action would be taken against officials for showing poor performance in this regard.

During the meeting, District Coordinator for Epidemics Control Dr Zulqarnain gave a detailed briefing on indoor and outdoor surveillance and informed that action was also being taken against shopkeepers for not maintaining cleanliness.

Related Topics

Dengue Poor From

Recent Stories

DAO PropTech bags the ‘PropTech Innovation Award ..

DAO PropTech bags the ‘PropTech Innovation Award 2022’

30 minutes ago
 Friesland Campina, HBL & SEDF partner for subsidiz ..

Friesland Campina, HBL & SEDF partner for subsidized financing to empower dairy ..

1 hour ago
 Federal Government Ministers push traders to close ..

Federal Government Ministers push traders to close down markets early

3 hours ago
 IHC commands the NA secretary to come up with a re ..

IHC commands the NA secretary to come up with a report for Shireen Mazari’s ar ..

3 hours ago
 Berlin Film Festival will feature ‘Javed Iqbal: ..

Berlin Film Festival will feature ‘Javed Iqbal: The Untold Story of a Serial K ..

5 hours ago
 Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif lauds the oil tanker ..

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif lauds the oil tanker driver who saved countless li ..

6 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.